PACKWINE Forum & Expo speaker to address marketing strategies for wine businesses in times of disruption

“The beginning of every year is always characterised by the desire to predict future marketing trends,” explains Dr Armando Maria Corsi, who will be a presenter at the 2021 PACKWINE Forum & Expo.

“This aspiration gets even stronger in years such as those we are experiencing right now, as we feel the world is changing rapidly and we should try to find ways to keep our businesses alive,” he continued.

Dr Corsi, who is associate professor in wine business at the University of Adelaide, is one of a series of speakers who will address packaging and related topics for PACKWINE’s industry audience across Australia and New Zealand.

As part of his presentation, Dr Corsi will focus on what ‘hypothetical changes entail for marketing activities’ in the wine sector.

“Are we sure that what’s happening around the world has really been changing the marketing objectives we should pursue as a company, or are the suggestions we’re hearing more simply different means to reach the same old goals?”

Dr Corsi has been chief investigator of many major projects including an examination of the effects of non-price promotions in store, improving the techniques to describe wines to Asian consumers, and exploring the most effective ways to teach them about wine.

More recently, he completed two projects about the perceptions of Australian wine and its key competitors by trade, key influencers and suppliers in the US and the UK.

PACKWINE will feature a number of industry leaders as part of its webinar component, including Greg Stokes, CEO and founder of Intelligent Packaging Pty Ltd (trading as Barokes Wines); Paul Baggio, managing director of Della Toffola Pacific; and Tim Nowell-Usticke, director and founder of WineWorks NZ.

Internationally renowned wine writer and speaker Robert Joseph will deliver PACKWINE’s keynote address.

In its inaugural year, PACKWINE will be a print and digital event that will also include a trade exhibition allowing leading suppliers to display their products and services. Design awards will also highlight the year’s best wine packaging.

The PACKWINE Forum & Expo will be published in the May 2021 issue of the Australian & New Zealand Grapegrower & Winemaker, the wine industry’s leading publication, while digital content will also be published online.

PACKWINE is being held in association with Wine Packagers of Australia & New Zealand, the University of South Australia’s Ehrenberg-Bass Institute for Marketing Science, The University of Adelaide and the Australian Institute of Packaging.

Register here now for free to be a delegate at PACKWINE 2021.