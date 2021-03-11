Industry leader to bring manufacturing perspective to 2021 PACKWINE Forum & Expo

Paul Baggio, managing director of Della Toffola Pacific and one of Australia’s leaders in winemaking and packaging technology, will share his insights as a speaker at the upcoming 2021 PACKWINE Forum & Expo.

Mr Baggio has extensive experience at the forefront of wine machinery manufacturing, following a 25-year career in the local industry. Under his management, Della Toffola Pacific has become one of the dominant suppliers to the wine industry across Australia and New Zealand, with more grape presses sold in these markets than any other brand.

Mr Baggio has joined the line-up of expert presenters who will, in PACKWINE’s on-demand webinar in May, address topics related to the event’s theme: ‘Adapting Packaging to the 21st Century: Innovation and Sustainability’.

In its inaugural year, PACKWINE 2021 will be a print and digital event that will feature a trade exhibition, allowing leading suppliers to display their products and services. In addition, PACKWINE 2021’s Design Awards will also highlight the year’s best wine packaging.

Della Toffola Pacific is supporting the event as PACKWINE’s 2021 Patron Sponsor. As part of the Company’s involvement, the Della Toffola Best Luxury Package Design Award will be presented as part of the PACKWINE 2021 Design Awards. Mr Baggio will also sit on the judging panel for this year’s awards.

The PACKWINE 2021 Forum & Expo will be published in the May issue of the Australian & New Zealand Grapegrower & Winemaker, the wine sector’s leading industry publication, while digital content will be published online.

PACKWINE 2021 is being held in association with Wine Packagers of Australia & New Zealand, the University of South Australia’s Ehrenberg-Bass Institute for Marketing Science, The University of Adelaide and the Australian Institute of Packaging.

Register here now for free to be a delegate at PACKWINE 2021.