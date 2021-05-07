The sustainability of wine packaging to be under the spotlight at 2021 PACKWINE event

Speaker Ralph Moyle, education coordinator for the Australian Institute of Packaging, will focus on the environmental impacts of wine packaging in his presentation to the upcoming PACKWINE Forum & Expo later this month.

Moyle is an experienced food-packaging consultant with 40 years in the food processing industry, including 25 years focused on packaging.

In his PACKWINE webinar address, Moyle will discuss what sustainable packaging looks like for the wine industry, including primary, secondary and tertiary packs.

Moyle says he will present a guide through the 2025 National Packaging Targets and producers’ responsibilities to minimise packaging wherever possible within the supply chain.

Among specific areas to be highlighted are circular packaging design, the potential of container deposits, and the recyclability of packaging in both Australia and export markets.

Best practice examples of sustainable packaging will also be presented, as well as practical tips for wine businesses to implement.

“Everyone in the wine industry has a role to play in rethinking their packaging and how they can minimise their environmental impacts and waste,” said Moyle.

“Take the first step by attending this webinar to find out how your business can meet the 2025 National Packaging Targets.”

Apart from Moyle’s informative session, the PACKWINE Forum will feature a further 10 expert industry speakers, all addressing vital packaging related topics for the Australian and New Zealand wine sectors.

In its inaugural year, PACKWINE will be a printed and digital event, published in the May issue of the Australian & New Zealand Grapegrower & Winemaker, the wine industry’s leading publication, with digital content – including the webinar – published online.

The 2021 PACKWINE theme is ‘Adapting Packaging to the 21st Century: Innovation and Sustainability’.

The event will also include a trade exhibition featuring leading industry suppliers of packaging products and services, and the PACKWINE Design Awards to recognise the year’s best wine packaging releases.

PACKWINE is presented by Winetitles Media in association with the University of South Australia’s Ehrenberg-Bass Institute for Marketing Science, The University of Adelaide, Wine Packagers of Australia & New Zealand and the Australian Institute of Packaging.

Register here now for free to be a delegate at PACKWINE 2021.