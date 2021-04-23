PACKWINE speaker to examine adapting wine packaging for international markets

Dr Larry Lockshin, Professor of wine marketing at the University of South Australia, will, as a speaker at the upcoming PACKWINE Forum & Expo, question whether wineries should adapt their packaging for different markets.

“With volatility in export markets due to China’s imposition of high import taxes, it is important to consider the packaging requirements for both domestic and international markets,” Dr Lockshin explained.

“Some marketers recommend adjusting packaging for specific markets to highlight colours or styles that might be more attractive than those used for domestic markets. Others recommend keeping all packaging the same regardless of market.”

Dr Lockshin’s PACKWINE presentation will focus on research that compares adjusting packaging to suit specific international markets versus keeping one style for all markets, including the domestic market.

“Although there are some instances when localisation might slightly improve sales,” said Dr Lockshin, “our research indicates that keeping packaging the same is a better all-around strategy.”

He added that his presentation “will cover some specific issues when adapting packaging might make sense and how much adaptation is useful”.

Dr Lockshin, former head of the School of Marketing at UniSA, has published more than 120 academic articles, over 250 trade articles and has a book on wine marketing, This Little Pinot Went to Market.

His research interests are consumer choice behaviour for wine, while he also works on packaging and shopping behaviour for consumer goods. Dr Lockshin is currently working on sustainability in the wine business, with a particular focus on alternatives to glass packaging, and in-store and online shopping behaviour.

Dr Lockshin is one of 11 expert speakers who will address packaging related topics for the Australian and New Zealand wine industry at PACKWINE’s on-demand webinar. Other speakers include renowned UK wine writer and commentator Robert Joseph, who’ll deliver the PACKWINE keynote address; Della Toffola Pacific managing director Paul Baggio; Wine Intelligence country manager (ANZ) Ben Luker; WineWorks NZ founder and director Tim Nowell-Usticke; and Dr Rebecca Dolan and Dr Armando Maria Corsi, both from The University of Adelaide.

In its inaugural year, PACKWINE will be a published and digital event that will also include a trade exhibition allowing delegates to network with leading industry suppliers of packaging products and services. The PACKWINE Design Awards, which attracted more than 100 entries, will also be a highlight of this year’s event.

With the theme of ‘Adapting Packaging to the 21st Century: Innovation and Sustainability’, the 2021 PACKWINE Forum & Expo will be published in the May issue of the Australian & New Zealand Grapegrower & Winemaker, the wine industry’s leading publication, while digital content – including the webinar – will be published online.

PACKWINE is presented by Winetitles Media in association with Wine Packagers of Australia & New Zealand, the Australian Institute of Packaging, The University of Adelaide and the University of South Australia’s Ehrenberg-Bass Institute for Marketing Science.

