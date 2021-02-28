Can the can replace glass? PACKWINE Forum & Expo speaker to explore alternative wine packaging

What does it take to successfully introduce an innovative alternative packaging format that’s accepted by both wine producers and consumers?

According to one celebrated speaker at the upcoming 2021 PACKWINE Forum & Expo, it’s not an easy process.

Greg Stokes, CEO and founder of Intelligent Packaging Pty Ltd (trading as Barokes Wines), and inventor of the globally patented Vinsafe wine in a can packaging technology and system, says that for a wine industry steeped in tradition, having new and innovative packaging accepted and adopted, takes time, determination and confidence.

Stokes will be one of a series of expert speakers taking part in PACKWINE’s webinar, to explore vital topics for the Australian and New Zealand wine sectors, under the banner of the event’s theme, Adapting Wine Packaging to the 21st Century: Sustainability and Innovation.

Stokes says that going back as far as the 1930s, there have been many failed attempts to can wine. It wasn’t until he and partner Steve Barics completed the development of the Vinsafe technology in the early 2000s that it became possible to successfully can wine.

The world’s first patented system of producing and packaging consistent quality wine in a can in an individually sized sealed can, Vinsafe has revolutionised wine consumption.

As a speaker, Stokes will outline the challenges he faced and had to overcome to develop and introduce the format to the global wine industry.

In addition to its line-up of presenters, PACKWINE will feature world-renowned writer and speaker Robert Joseph – known as ‘the Wine Thinker’ – who will examine issues of interest to local producers and suppliers, including packaging functionality versus consumer demand, and bulk wine versus bottled distribution.

In its inaugural year, PACKWINE will be a print and digital event that will also feature a trade exhibition to allow leading packagers and suppliers to display their products and services. Design awards will also highlight the year’s best wine packaging.

The PACKWINE Forum & Expo will be published in the May 2021 issue of the Australian & New Zealand Grapegrower & Winemaker, the wine industry’s leading publication, while digital content will also be published online.

PACKWINE is being held in association with Wine Packagers of Australia & New Zealand, the Australian Institute of Packaging, The University of Adelaide and the University of South Australia.

For more information or to register for free as a delegate, go to www.packwine.com.au.