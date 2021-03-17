PACKWINE People’s Choice Award now open – vote for your favourite design!

Entries to the PACKWINE Design Awards have been many and varied with innovative designs challenging the status quo when it comes to wine packaging.

Designs fall across six categories: Luxury, Classic, Alternative Format, Redesign, Series and Presentation/Gift Pack.

The People’s Choice Award is now open and all entries can be found here.

It’s time to have your say by voting for your favourite wine packaging design!

To vote, click on any entry and then simply scroll to the bottom of the page to enter details in the People’s Choice Award voting form. Each person can only enter one vote.

Voting for the People’s Choice Award ends April 12.

The winner will be announced in the May issue of Grapegrower & Winemaker and on the PACKWINE website.

The 2021 Design Awards are part of the PACKWINE Forum & Expo which, in its inaugural year, will be a published and digital event featuring a range of industry speakers and a trade exhibition.

Click here for more information on the People’s Choice Award or to vote now!