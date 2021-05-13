PACKWINE speaker to highlight consumer responses to alternative wine packaging

While alternative packaging options for wine products are likely to play a larger role in the future, will these be embraced by consumers?

Jakob Mesidis, from the University of South Australia’s Ehrenberg-Bass Institute for Marketing Science, will expand on this important topic in his webinar presentation at the 2021 PACKWINE Forum & Expo, launching online on 24 May.

As a marketing scientist, Jakob says he likes to approach wine marketing through the lens of the consumer. His current area of research focuses on “how best to motivate consumer trial of low-carbon wine packaging”.

Jakob says that while alternative packaging will have a vital place as the wine industry moves forward, he asks whether consumers will share this enthusiasm for change and if they do, will they have preferences for any specific packaging types.

“This presentation takes a look at what packaging types, what kinds of messages, and how brand and price contribute to motivating consumer trial of alternative wine packaging,” Jakob explained. “In doing so, we also briefly consider how many and what types of consumers are most likely to trial these packages.”

With a desire to help motivate progress within the wine industry, Jakob says his research seeks to answer questions that will lead to the industry’s growth – especially among younger consumers.

He will be one of 11 expert industry speakers to address packaging related topics at this year’s PACKWINE event, which features the theme of ‘Adapting Packaging to the 21st Century: Innovation and Sustainability’.

Other speakers include Ben Luker, Wine Intelligence country manager for Australia and New Zealand; Dr Armando Maria Corsi, Associate Professor in Wine Business at The University of Adelaide; Paul Baggio, managing director of Della Toffola Pacific; Gemma West, an independent professional with decades of industry experience; and Ralph Moyle, education coordinator at the Australian Institute of Packaging. Internationally renowned wine writer and commentator Robert Joseph will deliver PACKWINE’s keynote address.

In its inaugural year, PACKWINE will be a print and digital event that also includes a trade exhibition featuring leading packaging suppliers displaying their products and services. The PACKWINE Design awards will also recognise the year’s very best wine packaging.

PACKWINE is published in the May 2021 issue of the Australian & New Zealand Grapegrower & Winemaker, the wine industry’s leading publication, while digital content will also be published online.

PACKWINE is being held in association with Wine Packagers of Australia & New Zealand, The University of Adelaide, the Australian Institute of Packaging and the University of South Australia’s Ehrenberg-Bass Institute for Marketing Science.

For more information, or to register for free to be a PACKWINE 2021 delegate, click here now.