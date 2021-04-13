PACKWINE Forum & Expo to explore digital marketing for wine businesses

Dr Rebecca Dolan, a senior lecturer specialising in digital marketing and program director for Wine Business at The University of Adelaide, is to explore the importance of digital marketing as a speaker at the 2021 PACKWINE Forum & Expo.

“The wine industry has long recognised the increasingly relevant role of digital marketing as a valuable and appropriate tool to reach and engage with customers,” Dr Dolan explained.

Her session will provide an analysis and overview of the importance of engaging customers through digital marketing and will highlight “the various ways in which wine brands can achieve this, depending on business and brand objectives”.

Drawing from academic literature, industry research and the most up-to-date digital marketing trends, Dr Dolan says her presentation “will explore the opportunities associated with paid, owned, and earned digital media strategies available for wine brands as part of their digital marketing toolbox”.

“Importantly, we consider how to build communities and engage in meaningful conversations with consumers via social media. Achieving this means moving away from a view of social media as a one-way conversation and having relevant conversations to engage consumers and followers,” she said.

Dr Dolan is one of 11 expert industry-focused speakers who will address packaging and marketing related issues for the Australian & New Zealand grape and wine sectors as part of PACKWINE’s webinar component. More of PACKWINE’s speakers will be announced in coming weeks.

The theme for the 2021 event is Sustainability and Innovation: Adapting Packaging to the 21st Century.

In its inaugural year, PACKWINE will be a print and digital event that will also include a trade exhibition allowing leading suppliers to display their products and services. The PACKWINE Design Awards are also set to showcase the year’s most outstanding wine packaging.

The PACKWINE Forum & Expo will be published in the upcoming May 2021 issue of the Australian & New Zealand Grapegrower & Winemaker, the wine industry’s leading publication, while digital content will also be published online.

PACKWINE is being held in association with Wine Packagers of Australia & New Zealand, the University of South Australia’s Ehrenberg-Bass Institute for Marketing Science, the Australian Institute of Packaging and The University of Adelaide.

Register here now for free to be a delegate at PACKWINE 2021.