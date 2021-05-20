Packwine Design Award winners to be announced on Monday!

The winners of the 2021 PACKWINE Design Awards will be announced in a special on-demand video presentation, going live next Monday, 24 May.

With more than 100 outstanding entries to choose from, the PACKWINE judges have selected their six category winners.

This awards presentation includes the much anticipated National Wine Centre People’s Choice Award, which received over 800 votes from the public.

The shortlisted entries are:

Della Toffola Best Luxury Package Design:

Vandenberg Wines Six Brothers Shiraz;

The Pawn Wine Co. Pawn Star Maturana Tinta;

Taylor Wines The Legacy Cabernet Sauvignon; and

Domaine Asmara Infinity Cabernet Sauvignon.

Grapeworks Best Classic Package Design:

Bella Sangría’s Bella Sangría;

Byrne Vineyards Calcannia Clare Valley Shiraz; and

Fourth Wave Wine Tread Softly Pinot Noir.

Grapegrower & Winemaker Best Alternative Format Package Design:

Riot Wine Co. Rosé Spritz;

Take it to the Grave’s Take it to the Grave; and

Bella Sangría Bella Sangría cans.

Q-Pack Best Package Design:

Bella Sangría’s Bella Sangría;

Four Winds Vineyard Riesling;

Step By Step wine range; and

The Pawn Wine Co. wine range.

Winetitles Media Best Package Series Design:

Bella Sangría wine range;

Elephant in the Room wine range;

Fowles Wine Are You Game? wine range; and

Step By Step wine range.

eBottli Best Presentation & Gift Pack Design:

Barossa Old Vine Company Barossa Valley Shiraz;

Taylors Wines The Visionary Cabernet Sauvignon; and

The Hidden Sea wine range.

National Wine Centre of Australia People’s Choice Award:

Calabria Family Wines Kings of Prohibition;

Greenskin Wine’s Greenskin Wine in a 750ml pouch; and

Paracombe Wines Paracombe A Trio of Pinot bubbles.

More details on the shortlisted entries can be found in the May issue of the Australian & New Zealand Grapegrower & Winemaker online and in print. Click here to find out more.