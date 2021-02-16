The growing importance of wine packaging to be addressed at 2021 PACKWINE Forum & Expo

2021 PACKWINE Forum & Expo keynote speaker Robert Joseph

Internationally renowned writer and speaker Robert Joseph will examine the wine industry’s increasing focus on packaging in the keynote address as part of the webinar component of the 2021 PACKWINE Forum & Expo.

In its inaugural year, PACKWINE will be a print and digital event featuring a range of expert industry speakers and a trade exhibition, allowing leading packaging suppliers to display their products and services to the Australian and New Zealand wine sectors. Design awards will also highlight the year’s best wine packaging.

The theme of PACKWINE in 2021 will be Adapting Wine Packaging to the 21st Century: Sustainability and Innovation.

As keynote speaker, Robert Joseph will explore issues of interest to local wine producers and industry suppliers, such as packaging functionality versus consumer demand, environmental concerns, packaging efficiencies and bulk versus bottled distribution.

With direct to consumer sales channels gaining greater importance during the pandemic, Joseph will also talk about what this could mean for bottle and packaging design.

“Will increased DtC distribution and digital marketing lead to customising labels to suit particular groups of consumers?,” Joseph asked.

In his presentation, Joseph will also consider how the wine industry may make use of other innovations such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) as means of communications with consumers before, and after, they have made their purchase.

Robert Joseph is an often-controversial columnist and public speaker, who is currently an editorial consultant for Meininger’s Wine Business International. He was formerly a wine writer for the London Sunday Telegraph, founder-editor of WINE International magazine and the author of more than 25 books, including the annual Robert Joseph Good Wine Guide, the Complete Encyclopedia of Wine, the Art of the Wine Label and Bordeaux and its Wines.

In 1984, he launched the International Wine Challenge and built it to become the world’s biggest wine competition, with regional competitions being held in China, Japan, Russia, India, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Poland.

Joseph’s keynote address at PACKWINE will be joined by a range of key industry figures from across Australia and New Zealand, who will share insights into topics such as trade led innovation, regional sustainability and promoting products to market.

The PACKWINE Forum & expo will be published in the May 2021 issue of the Australian & New Zealand Grapegrower & Winemaker, the wine industry’s leading publication, while digital content will also be published online.

PACKWINE will also present a unique opportunity to network with leading packaging suppliers who will be displaying their cutting edge products and services.

For FREE registration, go to: www.packwine.com.au